More than 27.6 million adults and children estimated to be subjected to human trafficking around the world, including the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of State.
Julianna Stephens, Community Outreach and Prevention Specialist at Wesley House Community Center said that includes Meridian, Mississippi.
“We often believe that human trafficking only happens in large cities or in highly populated areas,” she said. “But it happens right here in Meridian.”
As a stand in solidarity with victims of human trafficking and to increase awareness about the crime, a Human Trafficking Awareness Walk will be held Friday, Jan. 27, starting at 1 p.m. at Dumont Plaza. In addition to the 15-minute walk, there will be a presentation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking on human trafficking.
“There will be a representative from the department’s task force who will discuss what is being done in Mississippi to prevent and to fight against human trafficking,” Stephens said.
Human Trafficking involves the use of force, fraud and coercion to make victims engage in labor or commercial sexual exploitation. It is the second largest and fastest growing criminal industry in the world with a 150-billion-dollar industry.
Sex trafficking warning signs include:
Labor trafficking warning signs include:
