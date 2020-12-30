How to stay safe while lighting fireworks on New Year's Eve

Local and state officials recommend that Lauderdale County residents be careful and use common sense when setting off fireworks this New Year's Eve.
Jason Collier, Meridian Deputy Fire Chief, said that fireworks are illegal in the City of Meridian, but it is legal to buy, sell and use them in Lauderdale County.
When a person lights fireworks, there should always be another individual there to oversee the situation, Collier recommended.
“You want to use them away from any houses or any dry brush or anything like that,” he said.
Ward Calhoun, chief deputy at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, said to not point or throw fireworks at others. He also advised people to set fireworks on the ground before lighting them.
He said that people should “be a good neighbor” and not shoot fireworks all night long.
In a press release, Mississippi State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney offered advice, including that people should buy fireworks from reliable sellers, observe local laws and never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.
Jeff Tate, owner of Tate’s Fireworks, said every firework comes with instructions, and it’s important to read those instructions.
He also advised people to wear eye protection, such as sunglasses or goggles, and to not wear loose-fitting clothing.
Tate said that people should have a source of water available and should keep the ground wet to avoid a grass fire.
He also said that a person who has consumed alcohol shouldn’t light fireworks and that adults should supervise minors when they light fireworks.
He said to be careful while using sparklers, as they are extremely hot and can cause second- and third-degree burns.
In Mississippi, people can use fireworks year-round, but they can only buy fireworks from Dec. 5 to Jan. 2 and from June 15 to July 5, Tate said.
He said that Tate’s Fireworks’ summer sales were higher this year than last year. He attributed this to how people “want to get out and do things,” and fireworks are a way to do that safely during the pandemic.
He added that several major firework shows were canceled this spring.
“People still wanted fireworks,” he said, “and so they had to go out and do it themselves.”
He also said that his business has so far seen a bump in sales this holiday season compared to last year’s holiday season, but the business will not know what the total sales for the season will be until the season is over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.