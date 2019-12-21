To report child abuse, visit www.reportabuse.mdcps.ms.gov or call 800-222-8000.
You can also download the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services Report Child Abuse mobile app through the App Store or Google Play.
If the situation is a life-threatening emergency, call a local law enforcement agency or 911.
According to CPS:
Emotional or verbal abuse is anything said or done that is hurtful or threatening to a child and is the most difficult form of maltreatment to identify.
Sexual abuse is any inappropriate touching by a friend, family member, anyone having ongoing contact with the child, and/or a stranger.
Physical abuse is any type of contact that results in bodily harm, such as bruising, abrasions, broken bones, internal injuries, burning, missing teeth, and skeletal injuries.
Neglect means not meeting the basic needs of the child and is the most common form of maltreatment.
To learn more about examples of abuse indicators, visit www.mdcps.ms.gov/report-child-abuse-neglect/.
