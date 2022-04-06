Horne thanks colleagues for support during his deployment

Lauderdale County Prosecutor Tommy Horne recognized Justice Court judges Tuesday for their service to the county and support of his recent military deployment.
Horne, who recently returned from a year-long deployment in Iraq and Kuwait with the U.S. Army National Guard Special Operations Detachment, said the judges and court staff have gone above and beyond to serve the people of Lauderdale County in his absence.
“I’ve been very flattered by the judges here that you see for the work that their doing for the people of Lauderdale County, because this is the peoples’ court,” he said. “And also especially Nikita Wilkins, who is the clerk of the court, and all her staff.”
Horne presented the court with an American flag flown in Kuwait as a token of his appreciation. The flag, he said, was a personal token of appreciation and not connected with the military.
“This isn’t on behalf of the Army,” he said. “It’s on behalf of me because it’s a personal token of my appreciation to the court and all the work their doing here.”
Senior Judge Ricky Roberts said the Lauderdale County Justice Court judges appreciated the service Horne gave to both the county and the military. The court, he said, would be proud to hang the flag up in the judges’ office.
“On behalf of the Lauderdale County Justice Court and the people of Lauderdale County, I’d like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he said. “We will gladly hang this up in our office, and we really appreciate your dedicated service to the military and this country and to the citizens of Lauderdale County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.