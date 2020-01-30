Hopeful customers pick Powerball, Mega Millions numbers in Meridian

Customers in Meridian were hopeful they could win big Thursday, the first day Powerball and Mega Millions tickets were available for sale in Mississippi.
Tonya Williams, who typically buys tickets in Louisiana, was feeling lucky, as she prepared to select her numbers at a Sunoco station on North Hills Street.
“I have a set of numbers, then I do random,” Williams said.
If her numbers were winners, Williams said she would use the money to help out her mother and employees.
“I play because, not only do I want to benefit, it also benefits our city, our roads, our educational system and it’s just a good thing for Mississippi in the whole,” she said.
Ray McNeal said it was “about time” the lottery was available in Mississippi.
“Hopefully, the money will be used right and go for infrastructure and education,” he said.
Customers began arriving at 6:00 a.m. to play, said Michelle Silliman, the store manager.
She estimated she had dozens of lottery customers by the afternoon.
“They’re loving it,” she said.
In preparation for the games, the store displayed signs designating one cash register for merchandise, fuel and scratch-off tickets and another for Powerball and Mega Millions tickets.
The estimated jackpot for Mississippi Mega Millions was $155 million Thursday afternoon. The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350.
The next Mega Millions drawing is 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
The estimated jackpot for Mississippi Powerball was $40 million. The odds of winning the grand prize were 1 in 292,201,338.
The next Powerball drawing is 9:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
There are 1,500 retailers in the state, according to the latest information from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
To learn more, visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line and text service. Call 1-888-777-9696 or text msgambler to 53342.
