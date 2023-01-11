Homestead tax exemption process open

As the new year gets underway the Lauderdale County Tax Assessor’s office is reminding residents to fill out their homestead applications.
Tax Assessor James Rainey said residents who have turned 65 or are disabled qualify for additional exemptions that will save them money on their property taxes.
“It’s extremely important for everyone who is 65 this year or disabled,” he said. “It’s a significant savings on your taxes on your home.”
Applications for homestead exemptions are accepted from Jan. 1 to April 1 each year, but many people are unaware of the savings they could see from completing the paperwork, Rainey said. Each year his office files about 1,500 applications, he said, which means hundreds of residents are being left out.
Homestead exemptions can be applied for from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lauderdale County Tax Assessor’s office.
To give residents every opportunity to apply, Rainey said his office will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and April 1, which are all Saturdays. The special hours are intended to help working residents who may not be able to come during regular work hours.
As his office works through the homestead applications, Rainey encouraged elected officials and members of the public to help spread the word and encourage those 65 and older or who are disabled to visit or reach out the his office.
“Please held spread the word,” he said.
For more information about homestead exemptions, contact the Lauderdale County Tax Assessor at 601-482-9779 or visit the office on the third floor of the Raymond P. Davis Annex at 401 Constitution Ave.
