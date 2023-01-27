Information on assistance available to the homeless and uninsured population will be provided at an upcoming Lunch and Learn presented by the Community Health Improvement Network, a program of The Montgomery Institute.
The event will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, at noon, at Meridian Community College Workforce Development Center Room 171, 1524 Highway 19 North.
Attendance is free however RSVP is required by Monday, Jan. 30. Call (601) 483-2661.
Representatives of the Free Clinic of Meridian will be available to conduct health screenings.
According to Beverly Knox, director of The Montgomery Institute, the program’s aim is to transition the homeless and uninsured population into stable housing, while also integrating them into the community.
