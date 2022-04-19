Hollywood in Meridian presents 'Blaxploitation' at the Temple Friday

Nostalgic Musiq Productions and Rosebud Productions will be presenting a groovy night of performances at the Temple Theatre on Friday, throwing it back to the 70s, as they explore “Hollywood in Meridian: Blaxploitation” on the Temple stage.
The first performance will be “Otis” by Anquanizia “Tia” Hall. The production is about a group of friends finding themselves in a terrifying situation that reveals their true selves after leaving an Earth, Wind, & Fire concert. Time is not their friend, so they must hurry to "Pick and Choose."
Hall, the founder and CEO of Rosebud Productions, is a 2015 graduate of Meridian High School. She attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, where she graduated with honors in 2019, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting.
“I want to provide enrichment opportunities for my community, not just for our actors,” Hall said of her involvement in the local scene.
Randy Ferino with Nostalgic Musiq Productions will present the second performance, a play called “Drinks on Me” by Prince Duren. The play explores the dynamics of relationships, and the measures individuals will go for the deep affection of love and money.
Ferino, band director at Magnolia Middle School and assistant band director and theatre instructor at Meridian High School, hopes these productions will entertain and give a platform for these actors to display their talents.
“[Hall] and I have collaborated on several projects bringing arts and culture to our community, so we hope everyone will come out to the historic Temple Theatre this week,” he says.
“We encourage you to come dressed in your grooviest '70s fit, so you can take pictures on the red carpet and step into the “Blaxploitation” world with us,” Hall added. “Come dressed to impress to walk down the red carpet, take pictures, meet and greet the cast and crew, and have a memorable night.”
More information
Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is at 7:30 p.m. N’Spire Walker will be the host for the event.
Children five years old and under may enter for free, but the productions do contain adult language and loud sounds. For more information, email nostalgicmusiq@gmail.com or rosebudproductionsms@gmail.com
