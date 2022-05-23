Holly Brand, Cameron Davis team up to support Care Lodge

Holly Brand and Cameron Davis are keeping busy this summer, hoping to make a difference in their hometown of Meridian.
Brand, 2022 Miss Mississippi, and Davis, 2022 Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen, are teaming up to help Care Lodge as they collect supplies to make “blessing bags” for women at the shelter.
In addition, they are seeking donations of personal items such as combs, brushes, hair ties, soap, lotion, deodorant and lip balm.
“We've made it so easy to contribute through an Amazon wish list found in our Instagram biographies (@maoteenms and @missamericams),” Davis said.
Brand adds, “We will also have two drop-off locations at Marion Town Hall, 6021 Dale Drive, Marion, and United Way of East Mississippi, 4817 North Park Drive. If you are not a shopper, you can Venmo us, and we will shop for you.”
Friday, May 27 is the deadline to make donations.
Bailey Bible, Outreach Coordinator of Care Lodge, emphasizes what a worthwhile endeavor this is.
“Care Lodge has remained true to the mission of supporting victims of domestic violence for over 39 years,” she said. “We provide services to approximately 1,000 victims each year; we serve residents of nine counties in east Mississippi, and we are the only certified domestic violence shelter in Highway Patrol District VI.”
“Care Lodge is so grateful for the generosity of Holly and Cameron,” she emphasized. “Their support of our mission is deeply gratifying to us. It is truly amazing to see young people supporting women and families in crisis. Without donations like this, we are unable to provide life-saving services for victims of domestic violence in our community.”
Both Davis and Brand are committed to this effort as their May service project. By raising awareness of domestic violence in the community, they hope to move this sensitive topic to the forefront and remove the stigma surrounding it.
Davis and Brand also want to highlight the importance of volunteerism.
“One person can make a difference, just one act of kindness,” Davis says. “We hope other teens will understand how important it is to give back to their community. In giving, you benefit yourself as well as your area.”
