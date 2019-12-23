Holiday travelers hit the highways in East Mississippi

TOOMSUBA — For Oliver Hyde, Christmas isn't about presents, it's about visiting his loved ones.
"It's more about family," said Hyde, who was traveling from Clarksville, Tennessee on Monday.
Hyde and his mother took a break at the Mississippi Welcome Center in Toomsuba on their way to Houston, Texas for the holidays. They were just two of the many travelers hitting the road this week.
More than 100 million Americans are expected to travel during the holidays, according to AAA travel. Even though gas prices are 20 cents higher than they were last year, at $2.54 a gallon, that hasn't kept drivers off the roads, AAA reported.
Denise Page, who was headed from Birmingham to Canton to visit her sister, often stops at the Toomsuba welcome center to grab a cup of coffee or use the restroom.
“Whoever invented that welcome center did a good thing,” she said.
As of Monday morning, 219 people had stopped at the welcome center, said Sherdhonda Watkins, who works there. She said Saturday was a big day, with about 900 visitors stopping by.
Many of those stopping for a break are traveling to see family, she said.
“There are so many people that leave home for Christmas that are going to be with their children and grandchildren,” she said.
To prepare with the influx of travelers, the center has hired more staff members, Watkins said. The center will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, then reopen on Dec. 26. Travelers will still be able to use the restrooms, Watkins said.
Sgt. Andy West with Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H said that over the last couple of days, the only issues troopers have seen are weather-related car accidents. He urged motorists to slow down, have a designated driver if they choose to drink, and wear a seat belt at all times.
West said there will be extra troopers on the highways during the holidays.
“On behalf of Troop H, I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, with safe travels,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Tuesday will see sunny skies with highs ranging in the upper 60s and 70s. For Christmas Day, the forecast calls for highs in the lower 70s and mostly cloudy skies.
For the rest of the week, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s with a slight chance of rain on Friday. Nationwide, it is expected to be dry and mild, according to the National Weather Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.