Holiday shootings in Meridian leave one person struck by gunfire

Meridian police responded to several shootings over the New Year’s holiday, which found one person struck by gunfire and various property damage, according to an MPD report.
One person was struck by gunfire on Jan. 1 at the 3500 block of 40th St.
That same day, a vehicle was struck by gunfire on the 2400 block of Highway 19 North.
Two residences were struck by gunfire on Dec. 21. One was struck on the 2100 block of 13th Ave., and the other was struck on the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive.
The cases are under investigation, according to MPD Chief Benny Dubose.
