Holiday Harmonies at MHS

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Members of the Meridian High School Choir sing during the school’s annual holiday concert Thursday in the school’s auditorium. The concert included a variety of holiday favorites.
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 4:30 pm
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Patricia Davall, 61, of Toomsuba, who passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at her residence.
Private funeral services for Mrs. Kathleen P. Lee will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Hutchinson officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Alabama. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. …
Graveside services for Mr. William Gowdy will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery, Lauderdale. There will not be a visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
Memorial services for Mrs. Lessie Glass will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Berry and Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.