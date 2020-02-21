Hognose Creek Bridge in Lauderdale County closed for repairs

Hognose Creek bridge on Arundel Road has been closed until further notice, according to Lauderdale County Emergency Management.
"Access to Arundel Road should be accessed from Hwy 80 in Meehan," according to LEMA.
Odie Barrett, director of Lauderdale Emergency Management, said that the bridge is being repaired.
"They havent look at it too close but it'll be closed for a little bit. I expect it'll be fixed in a couple of days," said Barrett.
