Hobby Lobby, Ulta, new restaurants on Meridian horizon

Empty storefronts are turning over for new businesses off South Frontage Road in Meridian.
Three units at Meridian Crossroads, including the former spaces for Maurices and LifeWay Christian Store, have been cleared out and construction of the new Ulta Beauty is under way, according to David Garfunkel of David Garfunkel & Co., LLC, who oversees operations at the shopping center.
Garfunkel said he was hopeful the store would open by the first week of November.
Nine positions, including a retail operations manager, hair stylist and beauty advisor are advertised on the company’s website.
Garfunkel is actively working with a prospective tenant for the space between Shoe Carnival and Ulta Beauty, he said.
"We hope to have news shortly," he said.
If that retail space is leased, it would leave just one empty unit on the other end of the shopping center near AT&T and Newk's Eatery, facing the site of the future Hobby Lobby, Garfunkel said.
Hobby Lobby is part of a separate project, Crossroads II, being developed by commercial real estate firm, Collett.
The store is expected to open early next year, according to a Hobby Lobby spokesperson.
"I just cannot wait until they get it open," said Darlene Felts, who was shopping at Meridian Crossroads. "I'm just waiting to count the days. I'm ready."
Felts said Meridian needs more shopping centers and another grocery store.
"Even though we got a lot of stuff coming in, it looks mighty low to me. I think we've lost a lot here lately," she said.
Two new restaurants are also planned for South Frontage Road.
A sign on the side of the former Ryan’s restaurant, which closed in 2016, says Kickin’ Crab is coming soon.
Owner Billy Wang said he hoped to open a boiled seafood restaurant at the location on 207 S. Frontage Road in December. Another location in Jackson is under construction, he said.
"We're really excited any time we can see a building that's been vacant for a while come back in on the tax rolls, and with something that's a little different, that's a positive for our community," said Laura Carmichael, Meridian's community development director.
Carmichael said fast food chain Cook Out has obtained a building permit for a location just north of the Walmart on South Frontage Road.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said the new businesses will help keep shoppers in the city.
"Some of these new retail places will mean that now we will probably be getting some people from outside of these other larger cities that are coming here and we don't have some of our people from Meridian going to these other cities like Hattiesburg, Jackson, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa to shop," Bland said.
