Highway 512 in Clarke County is scheduled to close on Aug. 26 as part of a bridge replacement project.
Construction for the project started, Friday and is expected to conclude in spring of 2020, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The project will consist of removing and replacing the bridge at the intersection of State Route 512 and County Road 138.
The bridge is located above a stream, and the road closure will be used to minimize environmental impacts and speed up construction, according to MDOT.
Detour signs will be set up.
For more information MDOT, visit MDOTtraffic.com or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
