Highway 45 in Clarke County dedicated to Mississippi Veterans

Coming back from the Vietnam War, Allen Gibson said he never felt like he got the recognized he deserved.
Beginning to cry, he thought about how a new highway sign with an American flag on it, will be one way to honor veterans in the state of Mississippi.
“I think it is a great cause because it should have been done many years ago," Gibson said, with tears going down his face.
Gibson was one of many veterans from the area who attended a dedication Monday to make U.S. Highway 45 in Clarke County as "The Veterans Memorial Highway."
The event had several speakers, including representaties William Shirley and Marc Huddleston from the Mississippi House of Representatives and Tom King, Mississippi Southern District transportation commissioner. Before Monday, there were already signs located on the north end of US Highway 45 in Tennessee and on the south end in Louisiana but none were yet dedicated in Clarke County.
Commander J.G. Kufel, of the Clarke County Veterans of Foreign Wars, said the group has been working on the last eight to 10 years with state representatives in getting a highway sign in Clarke County. Kufel said Shirley was the one who helped get the representatives in Jackson to get signs put up.
“It feels really good; we feel appreciative for our supervisors and our representatives and Commissioner King in help with this project and making it a reality,” he said.
King, who is a Vietnam War veteran, said the highway dedication is more of a tangible way to remember veterans for their service.
“They would see it and remember a veteran, for those that gave and sacrificed. They're all for our county and our state,” King said.
Gibson said it was about time the state of Mississippi and the county had stood up for the veterans. When he came back from the Vietnam War, he said he felt hurt and Monday's ceremony was something he has been waiting for years to see.
“It is not what we wanted to do but it is what our county called us upon to go and do and we did what we had to do,” Gibson said.
World War II veteran Elder Bailey said he has been waiting to have something like this for the last 77 years and was glad he could make attend. Bailey said others might forget the sacrifices veterans have made but he still tries to do what he can in honoring them.
“To some people, it is more or less a forgetful thing for most of the people but for us it is not forgetful,” he said.
Shirley said hopes that whoever drives by the signs will see the ultimate sacrifice made to have certain freedoms in the country.
“I hope that everybody who passes down the highway, knows that freedom isn’t free," Shirley said.
