The Mississippi Transportation Commission has awarded contracts for maintenance projects in East Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.
“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, MDOT Executive Director. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”
Awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:
· A $35.6 million contract was awarded to W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company, of Jackson, to build to two new lanes on Route 19 from Tucker to Philadelphia in Neshoba County.
· A $2.1 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a 5.6-mile paving project on Route 21 from the Neshoba County line to State Route 397 in Kemper County. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.
