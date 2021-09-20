The Neshoba Central High School Big Blue Marching Band will perform and one lucky student will get a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship for the Fall 2022 semester as East Central Community College hosts its annual “Be Our Guest” football game Thursday, Sept. 30.
All area high school (9th through 12th grade) students are invited to attend and will be admitted free to the MACCC South Division football game between the East Central Warriors and the Pearl River Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.
In addition to the $1,000 scholarship for Fall 2022, several other drawings will be held for door prizes, including vouchers to the ECCC Bookstore booth to be located inside Bailey Stadium.
Area high school students attending should check-in and receive their ticket to the game at the ECCC Student Affairs tent at the student entrance gate located at the right side of the main Bailey Stadium entrance and near Brackeen-Wood Gym. Students must have registered at the Student Affairs tent and be in attendance at the time of the drawings to be eligible for prizes.
“We encourage all area high school students to come enjoy a night of exciting football and fun on us,” said Randall E. Lee, vice president for student services. “The Warrior cheerleaders, Centralettes dance line, and one of the best marching bands in the state, the Wall O’ Sound, will also be entertaining fans.”
East Central Community College serves Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties.
