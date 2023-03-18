High schoolers delve deeper into health field at MCC's O.N.E. camp

Meridian High School ninth grader William Davidson recently got a glimpse into the job of a respiratory therapist, and he found it exciting.
“It was so cool saving someone’s life,” said Davidson after successfully intubating a mannequin during a stop at Meridian Community College’s Respiratory Care Practitioner Program classroom.
Davidson was one of 60 students from MHS and Lauderdale County Schools who got a closer look at some of the health care programs offered at MCC as a part of a unique, day-long camp, called Experience the O.N.E. – Occupations Not Usually Explored by Men.
“Experience the O.N.E. camp is designed to provide a bridge for these students to move from their high school classrooms to the practical applications of hands-on learning and then to employment,” said Mandy Hurtt, director of recruiting for MCC.
Since many high school students are undecided about their careers, the camp offers them a chance to make a more informed choice about their future, she said.
Stressing the importance of exposing students to career opportunities, especially in the health care arena, Dr. Tommy Winston, MCC Physical Therapist Assistant Program coordinator and instructor, said only 30 percent of men are in the physical therapy field.
“Your presence in the health care field is vital,” he told the students. “My hope for you is to be informed and inspired.”
Besides the Respiratory Care Practitioner Program, the high schoolers made stops at other MCC health care programs, including associate degree nursing, medical lab technology, medical assisting, health care assisting, dental hygiene, surgical technology, health information technology and emergency medical technology.
The students heard from Ryan McMillan, a guest speaker from Ochsner Rush Health, and awards were presented at the end of the day.
Davidson, who said he liked learning new things, aspires to become a marine biologist one day.
