Higginbotham is MCCer of the Month for March

Two years after graduating from Meridian Community College, Rebecca Higginbotham returned to her alma mater part-time to teach.
“I found out that I loved being in the classroom and everything that comes with being an instructor,” she said.
Today, Higginbotham, who has taught full-time at the College for 12 years, is the program coordinator and instructor for the College’s Health Information Technology Program and serves as chair of the Health Education division. She is also MCCer of the Month for March.
The MCC Foundation sponsors this monthly award to exemplify the college’s hardworking employees who go above and beyond their job duties. Honorees receive a commemorative plaque and a $250 cash award.
Teaching is not only central in Higginbotham’s life, but it’s one of the most enjoyable parts of her job. She said that transforming students’ lives by helping them earn a degree to have a fulfilling career and a way to support their family is important.
And, “I’m also very excited anytime a student passes their national examinations,” she said.
Others have taken notice of her dedication to her profession. Completing a very successful Health Information Technology Program accreditation visit in 2020 is on the top of her list of memorable events.
A native of Meridian, Higginbotham earned her bachelor of science degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in health informatics. She’s currently completing her last class at Delta State University for her master of arts degree in liberal studies. She and her husband, Brad, have two daughters, Lindsey and Sarah.
When she’s not busy with work or family, Higginbotham enjoys sewing and planning. She often shares with her students, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.