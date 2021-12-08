Hickman sworn in as State Senator

Submitted photo

Mississippi District 32 Senator Rod Hickman was sworn in on Wednesday by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann before a massive crowd of supporters and family members. Hickman an attorney in Noxubee County, replaced former Senator Sampson Jackson, who retired this year with 39 years state service, including 29 years in the senate. Hickman’s daughter, 7-year-old Ari Elizabeth Hickman, held the Bible during the ceremony. Hickman’s term expires in 2024. District 32 includes all of Kemper County and portions of Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties.