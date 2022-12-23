Herringtons credit faith for 75 years of marriage

Miles and Ina Herrington will be married for 75 years on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
The two were married in 1947 at the home of Rev. H.M. Herrington on Christmas Day – a date that was chosen out of love for God and family.
“I wanted to honor God for answering the prayers of a frightened teenager who was afraid her mother was going to die,” Mrs. Herrington said. “My mother was very sick, at death’s door. I was watching over her that day, while my dad who worked at night was at home getting some rest. I was so afraid and I wanted my daddy to be there with me.
“That’s when I rested my head on the windowsill and prayed for God to please let my daddy come. When I looked up he was there. Miles and I selected Christmas Day to get married because I wanted to honor God for all he had done for me.”
The Herringtons met in high school after Mr. Herrington came home from World War II. He had volunteered for the U.S. Navy and returned home to continue his education at Meridian High School. The school wanted to give him a diploma, but he refused, saying he wanted to earn it.
“In earning that diploma he wanted to play football,” Mrs. Herrington said. “That year they won everything, that’s when I met him. When I met him I also met all his friends and buddies, and dated two of those before I married Miles.”
Mrs. Herrington said through the years all of their group from high school remained friends – eating together, going on trips, and having wonderful times together.
“They have all passed away now, it’s just me and Miles left,” she said.
Linda Farmer, the Herrington’s daughter, says her parents were the best Christian role models for her, her sister, Marsha, the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all the nieces and nephews.
“They have always been active in church and served many titles up until their health declined,” Farmer said. “My dad taught Sunday School for over 50 years and just recently had to give that up.
“They truly believed in helping others and setting a good example.”
Mrs. Herrington, who is now 93, says she thankful that her husband, who is 95, is with her to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary. His health has been a challenge the last few months.
“The last six months have been hard for us,” Herrington said. “The doctors had already shocked him, there was no sign, and they were about to declare him dead.” I wheeled myself as close to him as I could get and told him, “You are strong, you are a fighter, give it all you’ve got,” and then I told him I loved him.
“He turned his head, I know he heard me, and the good Lord acted once again. The nurses were drying their eyes. We have Miles at home now and I am so thankful to God for giving us more time with him. God is the only one that knows when our time on earth is over.”
The Herringtons believe the secret to their long and happy marriage has been putting God first.
“We have been so happy, so grateful, and so thankful for our time together, said both Miles and Ina. “Always trust in the Lord.”
