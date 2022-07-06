Heat advisory issued through Thursday

Lauderdale County residents will want to make sure they drink plenty of water and limit time outdoors as heat index values rise to dangerous temperatures.
Hot summer weather coupled with high humidity is expected to bring heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees throughout the next several days.
The National Weather Service in Jackson forecasts elevated heat stress levels for much of East Mississippi through the end of the week, with the potential for heat exhaustion for those spending too much time outside.
In an alert sent out Wednesday, Lauderdale County Emergency Management urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and limit time in the sun.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” LEMA said in the alert. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”
