Portions of east central Mississippi are under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Counties include Leake, Neshoba, Kemper, Scott, Newton Clarke and Lauderdale.
The National Weather Service is advising residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and to check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. People should take extra precautions while working outside, and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.