East Mississippi residents are being urged to stay cool as hot temperatures and high humidity continue through the weekend.
The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency has extended its heat advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected. The high temperatures and humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur, according to LEMA.
Leake, Neshoba, Kemper, Scott, Newton, Smith, Jasper, Clarke and Jones counties are also under the advisory.
LEMA advises local residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, keep out of the sun and check up on their relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, the agency said.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” LEMA stated. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”
LEMA also advises people to know the signs and systems of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
“To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” LEMA stated.
The agency says that those overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 if someone you know gets heat stroke.
