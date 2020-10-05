The Mississippi Secretary of State's Office will host a public hearing about Initiative Measure No. 65 (medical marijuana) in Meridian this week.
The hearing is planned for Thursday, Oct. 8 at city hall, located at 601 23rd Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the hearing starting at 5:30.
Initiative Measure No. 65 and the legislative alternative, Alternative Measure No. 65A, will be on the 2020 General Election ballot on Nov. 3.
The hearing is one of several across the state this week. The hearings allow voters to express their opinions and learn more about how to properly cast their ballot prior to Election Day. Voters will have the opportunity to hear from speakers both for and against Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A.
