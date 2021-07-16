The Mississippi State Department of Health released updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
The guidance is as follows.
• All eligible students, teachers and staff 12 years of age and older should receive COVID-19 vaccination.
• Masks should be worn indoors in school settings by all individuals 2 years of age or older who are not fully vaccinated.
• Schools should maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students in classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk.
• Routine screening testing of asymptomatic unvaccinated students, teachers and staff is recommended as an additional measure to prevent further transmission.
• Schools should continue to isolate COVID-19 infected students, teachers and staff and continue contact tracing to identify exposed individuals for quarantine and exclusion from the school setting.
• All students, teachers and staff who have symptoms of any infectious illness, regardless of vaccination status, should stay home from school and be evaluated by their health care provider.
• Fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff do not have to wear a mask when indoors, do not have to quarantine or be excluded from the school setting if they are exposed to COVID-19 and do not have to be tested unless symptomatic.
MSDH said its recommendations are consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Last week, the CDC released guidelines for the upcoming school year, including the recommendation that individuals who are two years or older wear masks indoors.
