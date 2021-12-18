It's been said, “A life well-lived is the most exquisite work of art.”
Robert Breland “Bob” Deen, Jr. is certainly proof of that statement.
Mr. Deen passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, nine days after celebrating his 96th birthday.
Memorial services for Mr. Deen were Friday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Austin McGehee and The Rev. J. Brian Ponder officiating.
Born in Tupelo, Mr. Deen grew up in Starkville, and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II after graduating from Starkville High School in 1943.
In 1946, he entered Mississippi State after three years in the U.S. Army Air Corps, studying electrical engineering until the summer of 1947, when he left for law school.
An award-winning photographer, Mr. Deen was a former national secretary of the Photographic Society of America.
An original board member of both the Riley Foundation and the Phil Hardin Foundation, Deen's contributions to Meridian and Lauderdale County are known far and wide; however, it was his devotion to his family and friends that made him such a remarkable human being.
Deen’s work as president of the Riley Foundation and his work with Phil Hardin Foundation have greatly impacted education and opportunity in our region, specifically in relation to the transformation of downtown Meridian and MSU-Meridian. The university recognized his long record of public service to the community and the university in 2012 with an honorary doctorate in public service.
Mark E. Keenum, Mississippi State University President, said of Mr. Deen, “He’s been a pioneer in civic endeavors that benefit this city, county, and Mississippi State University. A pillar of society in every aspect, we are grateful for what he did to help build educational opportunity for MSU-Meridian.”
An alumnus of Mississippi State University and Vanderbilt University School of Law, Deen began his legal career in 1950 with Floyd, Cameron, Deen, and Pritchard with offices on the 14th floor of the Threefoot Building.
Marty Davidson, chairman of Southern Pipe and Supply, shared a seat on the boards of the Riley Foundation and the Phil Hardin Foundation for many years with Mr. Deen. He describes Mr. Deen’s impact on the community in this way: “When I drive down that street in front of the Riley Center, I am on Bob Deen Street. He almost singlehandedly led the movement to transform that area. If he had not been who he was, we would not be where we are today. He was devoted to every endeavor, whether it was his church, his wife, our foundations, Mississippi State University, or Meridian. He was never satisfied with good – he wanted great. I don’t think people realize that everything he touched, he transformed it.”
Stacey Griffith, Mr. Deen’s youngest daughter, agrees.
“At 96, he lived a wonderful life,” she said. “He meant so much to so many. He was a towering hero to us; I am still amazed at his curiosity, his attention to detail. Whether he was photographing the tiniest bird in his backyard or the biggest mountain in Colorado, telling stories of his time in the U.S. Army or just playing golf with his friends, my father set the bar for our whole family. He urged us all to do more and to make a difference.”
Deen’s son-in-law, Greg Griffith, adds, “He truly bridged the eras of practicing law during Truman’s administration in the 1950s to his later years in the 21st Century. He has been the glue that provided vision in so many of these projects that have revitalized downtown. He had the manners and mannerisms of a bygone era where men carried themselves in such a refined way, yet he was so progressive in his thinking, fighting for what is just and right.”
The Griffiths’ daughter, Claire, is a junior at MSU. Stacey Griffith explains how proud Mr. Deen was of his granddaughter. She says, “He modeled the life of a philanthropist for her and for all of us, she said. “From the business world to his family life, my father had a far-reaching influence.”
Mr. Deen’s son Tim remembers his father’s impact on the community as well, but he also recalls the personal side of his father.
“Once, I took my dad to one of favorite birdwatching spots in Florida,” he recalled. “Those were probably some of his last photographs. When our son Neil was pitching with rec league and Lamar, he had an unhittable curveball. His Packy (the grandchildren’s name for Bob) enjoyed watching him compete in those games, but he was just as happy playing catch with him in the backyard. He taught him how to play poker when he was three years old; we laughed when Packy would get aggravated any time Neil would beat him at his own game, but he was so proud of how well he taught him.”
Rachael Clayton, Tim’s daughter, lovingly recalls not being able to pronounce “Pappy.”
“I called him Packy, and the name stuck,” she said. “My favorite memory of him is a tradition he started with my brother and sister. Each of us would get to pick a week to eat with Packy and Lindy. I would always choose Weidmann’s. It was in their old building before the renovation. I can close my eyes right now and remember the view from the table with old peanut butter jars and crackers. Packy loved peanut butter crackers more than anyone I know. He always made me feel so incredibly special and smart, and that was truly a gift. The last time I saw him was in July. He still pulled out his camera to take photos of my two little girls and me. I will cherish that as my last memory of him.”
Davidson’s final thoughts on Mr. Deen ring true.
“He was truly a Renaissance man,” he said. “I will miss him greatly, and so will our community.”
