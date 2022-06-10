'He was a true hero': Meridian police officer Kennis Croom remembered by friends, colleagues

Tributes and memories from law enforcement throughout the South flooded social media Friday as friends and coworkers remembered fallen Meridian police officer Kennis Croom.

Croom was shot and killed during a domestic violence call on 51st. Ave. around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Dante Bender, was picked up by authorities in Ackerman Friday morning, police said.

At a press conference Friday, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young praised Croom, who came in on his day off to help his fellow officers, as a dedicated, caring public servant.

“Officer Kennis Croom lost his life doing what he loved, serving his community,” she said. “He was full of passion, joy and dedication. Although yesterday was his day off, he chose to come in and serve, which he was known to do regularly. To his family, we are praying for you during this time. I know there are no words to ease your pain. He will truly be missed by Meridian Police Department. He is the definition of a true hero, and his legacy will go on.”

Croom, 30, who started his career in law enforcement in 2013, was a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In a statement posted to social media Thursday, Tuscaloosa Police Department shared their condolences for his death.

“We are devastated by the line-of-duty death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who grew up in Tuscaloosa. Our thoughts are with the Croom family and the men and women of the Meridian Police Department tonight, and in the upcoming days, weeks and months as they struggle to heal from this tragedy,” the statement posted to TPD’s Facebook page read. “Officer Croom served his community with bravery and selflessness. His sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said he and Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Bankley will treat Croom’s funeral as if it were for a Tuscaloosa police officer. Croom’s body was expected to be returned home Friday.

“It’s difficult to find the words to express how heartbreaking the loss of the life of this hero is,” he said. “Officer Croom died a hero in the line of duty, protecting and server the city of Meridian (Thursday) evening.”

Prior to coming to Meridian, Croom served with the Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Brookhaven Police Department. Mr. Croom also served as a deputy with Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department in 2020. Alabama media outlet AL.com reports he was also a former member of the Eutaw Police Department.

Jackson Police Department Chief James Davis said in a statement Thursday Croom was dedicated to serving his community and JPD was fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him.

“The Jackson Police Department is saddened to learn of the passing of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom," Davis said. "Officer Croom also admirably served as a Jackson Police Officer and was dedicated to the community during his tenure with the Jackson Police Department. The Jackson Police Department extends it’s deepest condolences to his family, friends, the Meridian Police Department and the community he served. We were indeed fortunate that we got an opportunity to work with a passionate officer like him."

In addition to law enforcement, local leaders also took to social media to share their condolences for the fallen officer’s family.

+2 Manhunt for murder suspect ends in Ackerman A suspect in the Thursday shooting death of a Meridian police officer was captured Friday a…

Marion Mayor Larry Gill said in a Facebook post the Town of Marion stood ready to assist in any way possible.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to Mayor Jimmie Smith, Chief Young, and the Meridian Police Department. The fear that we all have in leadership when officers are responding to any call- from a traffic stop to a shots fired call- happened yesterday,” Gill said. “If the Town of Marion or the Marion Police Department can do anything to make this tragedy less painful, please do not hesitate to reach out. To the family of our fallen brother, Kennis Croom, you have our prayers and support as well. God Bless you all.”

L.O.V.E.'s Kitchen CEO Fannie Mae Johnson said on social media that Croom, who had worked part-time security for the nonprofit, set the bar high.

“He took service to a whole new level- he wasn’t just there to keep the peace - he was there to help others feel at peace - he got on the line, fixed plates and showed genuine concern for our clients,” she said. “He asked for introductions to local youth groups and leaders. He wanted to walk the walk - not just talk. He set the bar high and I hope and pray that other young men will start walking where he had to stop.”

Mr. Croom was the son of Rev. Dr. Kelvin Croom, senior pastor of College Hill Baptist Church and ex-Tuscaloosa City Clerk Tracy Croom. He was the brother of Tuscaloosa County EMA Deputy Director Tamara Croom and nephew to Sylvester Croom, who became the first African-American head coach in the SEC as head of the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2004 to 2008.

Croom is the fifth Meridian Police Department officer to have died in the line of duty, and the sixth line of duty death among law enforcement in Lauderdale County. Previous deaths include J.M. Collins, who died Oct. 28, 1888, Eugene White, who died Aug. 21.1908, J.H. Culpepper who died Oct. 10,1910, Alma Waters who died Dec. 28, 1985 and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy J.R. “Bob” Temple, who died April 4, 1910.

In a statement, the Croom family asked donations made in Croom's honor be given to The Croom Foundation, a non-profit aimed at helping at-risk youth and teens in West Alabama get into college.

“On behalf of the Croom family, we would like to thank you or your prayers as your words have comforted us, your support has strengthened us, and your love has sustained us,” the family said in a statement posted to social media. “We ask in lieu of flowers, all donations be made in Kennis’ honor to The Croom Foundation.”