'He was a good man': Jesse Palmer remembered as civic leader

Longtime educator and former councilman Jesse Palmer is being remembered in Meridian as an inspiration to everyone he knew.
Mr. Palmer passed away Tuesday at the age of 93.
Mr. Palmer, a 1948 T.J. Harris High School graduate, played football at then-Mississippi Industrial College, where he was all-conference on defense. He played against legendary Grambling State University head coach Eddie Robinson. He graduated from Mississippi Industrial in 1953 and also attended Alabama A&M and Tuskegee Institute.
In a 2018 interview with The Meridian Star, Mr. Palmer said he learned how to treat others from his own teachers at T.J. Harris High School. He credited those teachers – along with his mother – for his decision to go to college and become a teacher.
“People may have some differences but we are more alike than some people realize,” he said. “My approach is to just treat everyone like they are people. Talk to them. Shake hands. Smile and be genuine. I was respectful to all of my students – black or white. And I think that helped to prevent a lot of problems.”
He started his long teaching career at T.J. Harris High School in 1953. He ended his career at Southeast Lauderdale High School in 1986. While teaching, Mr. Palmer coached football, baseball, basketball and track.
One of his students was veteran educator Ed Mosley, who credited Mr. Palmer for his career choice.
“It’s a great personal loss for me,” said Mosley, the assistant superintendent for the Lauderdale County School District. “Not only for me, but a lot of other people as well."
“I don’t think I would be where I am today if it wasn’t for people like Jesse Palmer influencing me, guiding me and leading me in the right direction,” Mosley emphasized.
In addition to being an educator, Mr. Palmer made Meridian history by being the first Black president of the city council. He served 24 years on the council — beginning in 1989 and ending in 2013 — and was both president and vice president of the council four times.
“My life has been about service and trying to do what I could to help others,” Mr. Palmer told The Star in 2018. “The city council was a good fit for me. I learned a lot and I hope that I helped move the community forward. I am proud of the work that we did.”
Mr Palmer also served two years on the Meridian Civil Service Commission and was honored with the Mississippi Power Heritage Award in 2016.
Ward 1 councilman George Thomas recalled serving on the city council with Mr. Palmer.
While he and Mr. Palmer sometimes disagreed, they also shared a bond because both were educators, Thomas said.
“He was always looking out for the people of Meridian and trying to make it the best city it could be,” Thomas said. “He was more than just a council member; he was a good man.”
Adrian Cross, executive director of The Meridian Freedom Project, described Mr. Palmer as "a great leader."
“Mr. Palmer is legendary because of the imprint he left on education and politics in Meridian,” she said. “I appreciate the legacy he leaves behind."
A public viewing for Mr. Palmer was held Friday at Cedric D. Clark Memorial Funeral Home.
At the request of the family, there was no funeral service.
