Meridian children wanting a new ball for their sport will get one Saturday at the Parks and Recreation Department’s second annual Have a Ball event at Highland Park.

Parks and Recreation staff will be on hand from 10 a.m. until noon Dec. 18 to hand out soccer balls, footballs, basketballs and more to K-12 age children. Every child present will receive a ball while supplies last.

For more information about the event, contact Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams at 601-485-1904.

