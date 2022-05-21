Photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Commencement exercises Thursday at Northeast Lauderdale High School and Friday at Clarkdale High School rounded out a week of graduations for Lauderdale County students.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 21, 2022 @ 3:05 am
Memorial services for Ms. Carol Johnson will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Viewing: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.