Happy for ham, diners line up for Meridian church's Kentucky Ham Meal

It didn’t take long for the dining room at First Christian Church in Meridian to fill up Tuesday morning with hungry fans in anticipation of the 57th annual Kentucky Ham Meal.
Rev. Mark Benson, pastor of the church, said there had been a steady stream of people since the doors opened at 6:30 a.m.
“As soon as the doors opened there were already 200 carry-outs,” Benson said. “Between 8 and 9 a.m. it really picked up and we had a full dining room. It appears from advanced sales we will serve close to 3,000 people this year.”
Myra Mabry who has been a member of the church for nearly 80 years, and the longest volunteer since it began in 1963, said she has fond memories of the early years.
“I can remember my mom would be at the church at 4 a.m. to start making biscuits,” Mabry said. “It has grown unbelievably since those days. We started with just 60 pounds of ham, now we have 750 pounds.”
The meal features Kentucky ham, redeye gravy, grits, scrambled eggs, homemade biscuits and preserves and, according to organizers, lots of coffee. It was scheduled to continue from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. The church is located at1301 23rd Ave.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to several local and statewide causes that include East Mississippi Boys and Girls Club, The Care Lodge, Meridian Freedom Project, the Laurie Autry Fund, LOVE’s Kitchen, Southern Christian Services, Anderson Regional Cancer Center and Batson Children’s Hospital.
