MARION — Law enforcement from throughout Lauderdale County gathered at Marion Town Hall on Friday to celebrate as honorary Marion Police Officer Ladarius Spivey was given the rank of Captain.
Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said Spivey, who was first sworn in as an honorary police officer in 2020, has become a source of inspiration and an example of the dedication and resilience required of all police officers.
“I’m going to tell you this, Ladarius,” Davis said. “You inspire me.”
Spivey was born with a bone disease called osteogenesis imperfect and is confined to a wheelchair. Despite his disability, Davis said, Spivey does not let his disability direct his life.
Davis said he first met Spivey while working security at a football game. Spivey’s positive attitude and resilience was inspiring, he said.
“I’m just walking around eating potato chips, working security,” Davis recalled. “And I see this young man looking at a football and I’m going like, ‘Man, he just wants to be like everybody else.’”
After learning Spivey had a lifelong ambition to be a police officer and celebrated his birthday on Oct. 7, Davis went to work making his dream happen.
Spivey was sworn in on his tenth birthday and promoted to Sergeant at age 11. Friday, on his twelfth birthday, Spivey was again promoted to the rank of Captain.
Spivey’s determination to not let his disability define him has been a constant source of inspiration since that first meeting, Davis said, and a reminder to not give up when the going gets tough.
“We just appreciate you for inspiring us, okay. Every day,” Davis said. “So when you think your day gets bad, just think about Ladarius and keep rocking.”
Mayor Larry Gill, who approved Spivey’s promotion on Chief Davis’ recommendation, said the Town of Marion appreciated his service to the town.
“Mr. Spivey, we appreciate all the work you do for the Marion Police Department,” he said.
Friday’s ceremony was attended by representatives from the Lauderdale County Sheriffs Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Meridian Police Department, who congratulated the new captain on his promotion and presented him with gifts to mark the occasion.
Meridian Police Department Deborah Naylor Young said her department’s gift of cash was to recognize the low pay common among law enforcement.
“You know we never make enough money, so Chief Deborah Naylor Young is presenting to you a pay raise,” she said.
Spivey also received challenge coins from Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marines, a grab bag from Mississippi Highway Patrol and a t-shirt emblazoned with the Marion Police Department’s logo and the name "Captain Ladarius Spivey."
Christine Hemphill, manager of the local sporting goods store, 601 Sports, also presented Spivey with a hat to match his new shirt and told him he would be declared a lifetime member of the store next time he stopped by.
Friday’s promotion was likely the biggest promotion event of the year for Marion, Gill said, and he thanked everyone involved in making it a success.
GALLERY: Ladarius Spivey promoted to Captain
Law enforcement from throughout Lauderdale County gathered at Marion Town Hall on Friday to congratulate Ladarius Spivey as he was promoted to captain. The promotion ceremony doubled as a birthday party as Spivey on Friday also celebrated his twelfth birthday.
“We appreciate you all for coming,” Gill said. “And again, Captain Spivey, thank you for being a part of Marion Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.