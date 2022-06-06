'Handprints of Hope' underway at Anderson Regional Cancer Center

Anderson Regional Cancer Center is hosting its ninth annual “Handprints of Hope” event, which runs through Thursday in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day.
Ginny Ruffin, the oncology social worker at Anderson and a 19-year cancer survivor, says the event honors survivors and encourages other cancer patients who may be going through similar situations.
“We consider all patients to be survivors from the moment of diagnosis,” she said. “When these survivors place their hands on the large mural, they can sign their names and indicate the length of time they have been a survivor.”
The canvases, which are displayed at the Cancer Center, represent 1,019 total years of survivorship from the community and surrounding area.
“When these folks come out to the event, they look for a spot to place their handprints,” Ruffin said. “They are so encouraged when they overlay their prints with someone else’s. This shows they are unified in this together and are not alone in their fight. This year’s canvas will be displayed in the foyer for all to see until it joins the other canvases from previous years.”
Caryol Ann Griffin, a two-time survivor of thyroid cancer and breast cancer, has participated in the “Handprints of Hope” since its beginning.
“Those handprints symbolize so much to survivors,” she said. “It’s a great feeling to see those prints. They offer encouragement to all. I have been blessed to meet so many people at the Cancer Center, and this event is just another example of their commitment to their patients and their families.
Ruffin asks any survivor, whether a patient at Anderson Regional Cancer Center or somewhere else, to come and participate from 8 a.m. to 4 p. m., through Thursday.
