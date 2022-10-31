Hampton scholarship opens opportunities for student-athletes

A former MHS football standout is dedicating a scholarship to his father, who left an everlasting impact on sports, the youth and the community.
Calvin "C.J." Hampton Jr. developed a memorial scholarship in honor of his father, Calvin DeShawn Hampton Sr., who lost his life in a vehicle accident in October 2020.
Calvin Hampton was a Meridian icon and a local football legend, serving as the first African American head football coach for Meridian High and Southeast High. He was also a girls' powerlifting coach.
The Calvin D. Hampton “CHAMPion” Memorial Scholarship is a student-athlete scholarship awarded to first-year college students.
“We felt the need to create this scholarship because Calvin was very big working with the community and, most importantly, the youth,” said Rolanda Irby, Calvin Hampton's sister and the scholarship director.
Hampton passionately valued sports and academic achievement concurrently, and Irby said that it was only fitting to commemorate his legacy with a scholarship that will benefit student-athletes.
“He was more than a coach. He became a mentor, a father figure, and helped many parents steer their children in the right direction, especially those who are kind of going down the wrong road.”
“He was a mentor to the young males within the community and used football to unite his students during difficult times, and he shall forever be remembered for his impactful legacy,” Irby added.
The application deadline is January 15, 2023. Please submit a Cover letter, the complete application, three reference letters, a copy of the transcript, and proof of community service letter.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
• Must be a graduating senior from Meridian Public School District or Lauderdale County School District.
• Must be a student-athlete who actively plays a sport for the school attended (community leagues are not included),
• Must carry a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
• No major disciplinary actions within the last three years (suspensions or expulsion...No exceptions).
• No arrests or legal disciplinary actions.
• Must have proof of at least 10 hours of community service.
To donate to The Calvin D. Hampton “CHAMPion” Memorial Scholarship visit: www.championmemorialscholarship.org
