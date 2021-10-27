Halloween festivities kick off with Candy Crawl

Superheroes, villains, ninjas and narwhals descended on Meridian businesses Tuesday as a week of Halloween festivities kicked off with the annual downtown Candy Crawl.
Hundreds of children and parents attended the family friendly trick-or-treat event, going from business to business in the downtown district collecting candy and showing off their colorful costumes.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said he was happily surprised to see so many people participating in the festivities.
“It was fantastic,” he said.
But Candy Crawl was just the beginning. Children, and adults, will want to make room in their pumpkins as trick-or-treat events are scheduled to continue throughout the week.
Thursday
•Meridian Community College’s Candy Cruise will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the college campus.
Friday
•On Friday, trick-or-treaters can stop by Meridian Police Department, 510 22nd Ave., from 5-7 p.m. for MPD’s Trunk or Treat festivities.
Saturday
•Meridian’s first Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration will be held 3-10 p.m. downtown. The traditional Mexican celebration of life and death will feature traditional food, music, dancers and art by local artists in an authentic cultural festival.
•The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Mississippi will hold a haunted house from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
•Hype-o-Ween at Hype Adventures will be 10 a.m. Saturday.
•MUM’s 25th Annual Halloween Jam and Costume Contest is set for 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Meridian Underground Music
•Bailey Haunted Firehouse will run from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
•Marion Volunteer Fire Department will hold trick-or-treat 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Marion Town Hall.
Sunday
•Trunk or Treat will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Jeannie’s Place at Planet Playground
