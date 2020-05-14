Haas Foundation awards MCC $250K for center lab

The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to Meridian Community College.
The grant will complete the funding of the all-new CNC learning lab for their Precision Machining Program, to be named the Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center. It will be a catalyst to offering training and industry growth throughout the region.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center is tentatively scheduled in August. The lab will feature nine Haas CNC machine tools and 14 Haas CNC simulators. The centerpieces for the lab include a 5-axis Haas UMC-500SS and Multitasking Haas ST-30Y turning center with Y-axis and live tooling. Four additional Haas mills, two additional Haas CNC lathes, a Tsugami B205 Swiss turn lathe, Zeiss CMM and numerous manual lathes, mills, drill presses and band saws will round out the lab.
“We’re extremely grateful to the Gene Haas Foundation for this generous gift,” said Brian S. Warren, division chair of Industrial Technology and Precision Machining Program instructor at MCC. “This validates our program is having a positive impact on filling the skills gap and will help fund efforts to expand our program to include advanced courses such as 5-axis milling and multitasking with Y-axis turning centers.”
According to Warren, MCC’s Precision Machining Program boasts a long record of producing quality graduates who go on to have successful careers as CNC operators and programmers. Since 2015, MCC students have won all CNC SkillsUSA competitions at the state level, with one student earning a Silver Medal at the 2019 SkillsUSA Nationals. With high-tech jobs in strong demand throughout the region, nearly all students enrolled are offered positions before graduation and begin their careers immediately after.
“The Gene Haas Foundation selects the best programs in the country to apply for naming rights gifts. This award and honor show Meridian Community College is an outstanding program, not just in Mississippi, but in the country,” adds Toni Neary, director of education at Morris Group, Inc.’s Haas Tower. “Brian is a fantastic partner to us and an active member in the HTEC network. He has continuously demonstrated this through his outstanding relationship with industry, high quality of graduates, and of course, their performance at SkillsUSA in the CNC competitions. Trident Southeast is proud to work with Meridian Community College and look forward to highlighting amazing careers available, right here in Mississippi.”
MCC President Thomas Huebner said the Haas Foundation has invested in scholarship dollars for MCC students for years but for the foundation to put the resources into the program is exciting.
“These resources, along with our new facility, excellent faculty, and employment opportunities for our graduates, further sets us apart as a premier program, and I could not be more excited about our future," Huebner said.
Joseph Knight, MCC vice president for workforce solutions, echoed Huebner. “Our program is already a benchmark in the State of Mississippi, but this investment by HAAS places us in a position to showcase our faculty and program to manufactures nationwide. We are so excited and grateful for their support of Meridian Community College.”
MCC offers one-year and two-year programs with three levels of completion, including an associate of applied science degree. In a typical year, the Precision Machining Program educates 20 full-time technical certificate and degree credit students, as well as 10 part-time evening non-credit students involved in workforce training.
High-tech jobs in Mississippi and neighboring Alabama come from a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical and material handling (such as forklifts). Manufacturing hubs in the region fall within 100 miles of MCC, making it the ideal location for students and manufacturers.
