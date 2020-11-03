Gwendolyn Hardaway named to Meridian school board

The Meridian City Council voted on Tuesday to name Gwendolyn Hardaway to the Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees.
Duane Maust resigned from his seat on the board in October because he was planning to move out of the district he represented.
Mayor Percy Bland nominated Hardaway, a retired mental health professional, to take his place.
“In order for things to work, we have to get out in the community as school board members,” Hardaway told the city council, “and at least let people know what is going on, what we need, how we need it.”
She told The Meridian Star that she would like to be available to the school system’s students and teachers. She also said she hopes to make decisions that would “help uplift and build what’s going on in the school system right now.”
Hardaway worked in an administrative role and as a therapist for the mental health system. Her last position before retirement was at Weems Community Mental Health Center. Her son and granddaughter attended Meridian public schools, and her great-grandchild is in Pre-K. She also serves on the district’s dropout prevention board.
Ward 1 councilman George Thomas asked Hardaway what she thinks the school board could do to improve the rating of the public schools.
“To hire teachers that are qualified and that also represent the dynamics of our students … in the school system,” she responded, “and also help those teachers to get the training and what they need in order to teach the students here.”
Hardaway said that she feels ecstatic about being appointed to the school board.
“I feel like I have a lot to offer because of my background,” she said, “my experience with the school system and my experience with mental health.”
