An armed robbery took place early Wednesday morning in the area of 35th Avenue and 32nd Street in Meridian, leading to a shootout, according to Meridian police.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., two black men approached the victim, who was sitting in his vehicle, and at gunpoint forced him to empty his pockets, police said.
The victim was able to evade the suspects after they became distracted by a nearby resident. Gunfire was then exchanged between the victim and the suspects as the victim fled by car, police said.
The suspects left the scene in a gray Nissan SUV. One suspect wore a black hoodie with red shorts and the second wore blue jeans with a white garment wrapped around his head, police said.
The suspects made off with a wallet and phone, police said.
Police request anyone who has any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspects to call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or anonymously call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers at (877) 485-8477. A reward is available if the information reported leads to an arrest,” stated an MPD news release.
