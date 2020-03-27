Meridian police responded to a call of a car chase involving two vehicles with an exchange of gunfire between the occupants Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m. near 43rd Street between Grandview and 23rd Avenue, according to police.
Police say the individuals involved were also involved in a shooting around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. A person was wounded in that shooting and treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
That victim was uncooperative and did not want an investigation to follow, police said.
Police said the shootings were isolated and the result of an argument between individuals who knew each other.
Suspects in the shootings were in custody Friday morning, and felony arrests are pending, according to police.
Police urged the public to call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS (8477) to anonymously report any information that would help in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.