East Central Community College is investigating a shooting that took place on the Decatur campus over the Labor Day weekend.
Randall Lee, vice president of student services, said in a news release on Wednesday that there were reports of what sounded like a gunshot at the college the evening of Aug. 28.
Lee said that authorities initially thought the sound was a campus utility vehicle backfiring, but over the weekend, new evidence emerged.
Lee said it was determined that person not associated with ECCC discharged a gun on campus. School authorities said a bullet from the gun struck the window of an unoccupied dorm room. No one was injured, according to the release.
A suspect was arrested and charges have been filed, but the release did not identify the suspect.
The college has recently installed 14 new security cameras and replaced six others, the release said.
"Our institution cannot and will not tolerate this type of behavior on or around our campus," Lee said in the release. "We desire a safe campus environment for our students to learn and grow."
