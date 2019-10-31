Meridian police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night in Meridian.
Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said police responded to a shooting at 8:31 p.m. Thursday on the 4700 block of 8th Street in Meridian and found two men had been shot. One victim was shot in the torso and the other was shot in the face, Dubose said. The victims were taken to two separate hospitals in separate vehicles, Dubose said. The injuries are non-life threatening, Dubose said.
The incident was a gun deal gone wrong, investigators said. One of the victims, the buyer, saw an advertisement on social media for a firearm and agreed to meet the seller at a location in the 4700 block of 8th Street.
At the location, the seller tried to rob the buyer, Dubose said. Gunshots were fired that resulted in the buyer getting shot in the torso, Dubose said. The seller did not get shot, but a person with the seller was shot in the face, Dubose said.
