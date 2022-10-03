A team of cyclists is expected to arrive at Meridian Central Fire Station Tuesday as a stop in the Queen City is planned for the 2022 Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride.
The Ride, which kicked off Monday in Hoover, Alabama, will cover more than 425 miles in five days as the cyclists travel the I-20 corridor before ending in Monroe, Louisiana on October 7.
Fire Chief Jason Collier said MFD Battalion Chief Kenny Robinson will be one of the cyclists making the trek across three states.
Each of the cyclists’ nine stops will be in honor of a fallen heroes from that town. The Meridian stop will be in honor of Meridian Fire Department’s Eric Charles Gustafson.
Gustafson died Sept. 9.2016 while answering an emergency call. Originally from New Orleans, he was the son of Dr. Harry and Jan Gustafson and father to Jessica Lynn Gustafson.
Collier said Gustafson’s mother will be present when the cyclists honor her son.
The Gulf Coast Brotherhood is made up of first responders, their immediate family and community members wanting to support first responders. Each year members ride or support riders to recognize first responders who have died in the line of duty.
