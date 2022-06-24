Guest, Cassidy face off in Tuesday election

Lauderdale County voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a runoff election in the Republican primary for U.S. House of Representatives.
On the ballot, Lauderdale County resident Michael Cassidy is challenging incumbent Rep. Michael Guest for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional seat. The winner of the runoff will go on to face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the Nov. 8 general election.
Both Cassidy and Guest performed well in the June 7 primary election, with Cassidy receiving 47.8% of the vote district wide and Guest receiving 46.6%.
In Lauderdale County, Cassidy was the clear favorite among voters with 65.3% compared to Guest’s 32.3%.
Despite large support for both candidates, neither reached the 50% plus one vote threshold to avoid a runoff.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for residents to cast their ballots. Any resident in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson has encouraged residents this election cycle to double check their polling location so their vote is cast in the right place. Some voters will have a different voting precinct in this election than they did in last year’s mayoral and city council elections. To have their vote counted, voters must cast their ballot in the correct precinct.
Voters can double check their precinct online at sos.ms.gov/yall-vote or contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.