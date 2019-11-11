Investigators in Clarke County said a 16-year-old girl who died in Quitman last month had bruises and marks consistent with abuse, but her cause of death is not yet known.
The teen was unconscious when she arrived at H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital on Oct. 31, according to Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff's Department.
Hospital staff saw bruising and notified the sheriff's office and investigators had enough evidence to take the teen's guardians, Allen Donta McGay and Shakeithia Deneice McGay, into custody, White said.
They have been charged with felony child abuse and that charge could be upgraded, according to White.
He said the child had a health condition and investigators were awaiting a report from the state pathologist to determine the cause of death.
According to Clarke County Coroner Greg Fairchild, the teen appeared to have been beaten and had cuts on her face, bruises to her body and injuries consistent with a history of abuse.
