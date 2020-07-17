Group seeks relocation of Confederate monument in Neshoba County

Following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a group is urging Neshoba County officials to relocate a Confederate monument in front of the courthouse.
Black Empowerment Organization founder Tiffon Moore said the group was started in 2017, but become more active after Floyd’s death and other incidents of racial injustice.
A Minneapolis police officer who could be seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes has been charged with murder.
“That made us really want to come forward and organize,” Moore said.
Moore said that after realizing the monument was in front of the courthouse during a recent protest, the organization decided to open up a conversation about moving the statue.
“We want an inclusive environment for everyone and believe that the statue does not include the vast majority of Philadelphians,” she said.
The group is asking for the statue to be moved to a museum, where people could study and learn about it, Moore said.
“We aren’t trying to erase history," she said. "We are trying to help create a better version of tomorrow."
"This is coming from a place of love, and we want to include everybody.”
The group plans to meet with the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors at 10 a.m. on July 20 to discuss the monument.
Three of the county's five supervisors would have to vote in favor of moving the statue for it to be relocated, according to District 5 Supervisor Obbie Riley.
Riley, who is serving his serving his fourth term as supervisor, said he is in favor of moving the statue.
Another supervisor is opposed while the remaining three board members have remained silent, according to Moore.
If the county did agree to move the monument, cost and location would be an issue, Riley said.
“The question is, is there a more suitable place to place it?" he said.
