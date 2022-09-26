Group looks to preserve E.F. Young Hotel signs

A local non-profit organization that seeks to preserve historic structures is working to save the signs from the E.F. Young Jr. Hotel and Barber & Beauty Shop.
In a news release, The Meridian Architectural Trust announced the signs would be safely stored while plans were made to preserve the pieces of Meridian history.
“The signs, original to the structure, will be stored in a secure location while plans for their future are determined,” the organization said.
The E.F. Young Jr. Hotel and Barber & Beauty Shop opened in 1931 on the corner of 5th Street and 25th Avenue in the heart of the African American Business District. Throughout segregate, the business provided shelter, food, haircuts and even shoe shining to Black travelers barred from other establishments.
After years of neglect, the City of Meridian cordoned off part of 5th Street in September 2021 over concerns the E.F. Young Jr. Hotel was near collapse. Talks between the city and the property owners are ongoing to decide the hotel’s fate.
In an August 9 work session, the city council learned the hotel had further deteriorated since being blocked off. After discussion with the property owners, the council set at 45 day deadline for the property owners to present at plan to address the hotel’s condition.
MAT said preserving the signs would help keep part of the city’s history alive and welcomed donations to help cover the costs of storage, preservation and future restoration.
“Donations are welcome to aid in the costly removal, storage, preservation, and anticipated restoration process for these landmark signs from our community's past,” the organization said.
Funds donated to MAT would go only to costs directly associated with preserving the signs, MAT said. No donations would be used toward demolishing the hotel or covering costs incurred by the property owners of the City of Meridian.
“Located in the heart of the thriving African American business district, the hotel served many guests over the years,” MAT said. “Preserving the very recognizable signage for posterity is paramount.”
Donations to the Meridian Architectural Trust can be made through the Community Foundation of East Mississippi at cfem.org/give.
For more information about the organization, its mission or how to get involved, visit meridianarchitecturaltrust.org.
