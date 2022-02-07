Great Southern Bank announces promotion

Great Southern Bank has announced the promotion of Raquel McGee to Assistant Vice President, according to Jeff McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer.
McGee, a native of Shubuta, graduated from Quitman High School and attended college at Meridian Community College in Meridian, and Jones County Junior College in Ellisville.
She began her financial career in May of 2000 as a teller with Great Southern Bank in Waynesboro.
McGee then moved to the Meridian Market area in 2006. Since 2008, she has served as a teller, Branch Manager and Retail Banking Officer. In addition to her daily responsibilities, she also serves as the Meridian Personnel Coordinator. McGee is a former Ambassador for EMBDC, a graduate of Leadership Lauderdale and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation of East Mississippi.
McGee and her husband, Willie, have three children, Joshua, Alaisha, and Franklin, and one grandson, JaMari. She is a member of Greenhill Missionary Baptist Church of Shubuta, MS. She also serves with the Christian Women Connection of Elwood Church of God in Quitman.
Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $340 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.
