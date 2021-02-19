Grant to help Weems Community Mental Health expand services during pandemic

A grant will help Weems Community Mental Health Center further assist people dealing with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mississippi Emergency Response to COVID-19 grant is funded from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and administered through the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. Weems is one of 14 other mental health providers statewide who received funding.
The campaign is connected to the new DMH statewide campaign titled “Behind the Mask.”
As the world continues to experience the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, more individuals may find themselves experiencing increased amounts of stress. Fears about health, changes to employment, unemployment, increased caregiving responsibilities and home learning for children are among the top contributors to increased stress during the pandemic, the release said.
Weems Director of Alcohol and Drug Services Deidra O’Connor said the campaign is designed to encourage people facing mental health problems not to hide “behind the mask,” but to seek help locally for their problems.
The goal is to let people know that someone nearby understands that the pandemic has affected all kinds of people around the state, including healthcare workers,and that they are not alone.
More information
Weems Community Mental Health serves Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Smith counties. The agency has locations in each county with qualified providers on standby to provide drug and alcohol use treatment, prevention services, community services and more.
Whether individuals have sought assistance in the past, have never worked with a mental health provider before, or have never felt the need to do so until now, Weems Community Mental Health Center is ready to address each person’s individual needs. Most services are being provided by telemedicine.
If someone needs help immediately, they should call the CRISIS HOTLINE 24 hours a day/7 days a week at 1-800-803-0245.
Interested individuals who do not require immediate assistance are encouraged to contact Weems Community Mental Health Center directly at 601-483-4821 for a confidential call or to visit the Behind the Mask website online at www.behindthemaskms.com.
